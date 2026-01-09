Wiltshire Police have launch urgent appeal after shocking roadside incident leaves 17-year-old learner driver and her mum terrified.

The Incident

On the evening of January 2, between 10.20pm and 10.30pm, a learner driver was cruising down Kingsdown Road in Swindon, supervised by her mother.

Suddenly, three unknown bikers on black motorbikes boxed in their car. The masked thugs hurled verbal abuse, struck the vehicle causing damage, and even opened the doors, sending shockwaves of fear through the mother and daughter.

This alarming event unfolded between the turn for Kingsdown Cemetery and the Kingsdown pub in Stratton. After the attack, the bikers sped off down Beechcroft Road.

Witnesses and Dash Cam Footage Needed

Another brave motorist in a grey car stopped to help the shaken women. Wiltshire Police are keen to speak to her and anyone else who witnessed the drama unfold.

The force is especially appealing to anyone with dash cam footage that could shed light on the timing and identity of the bikers.

Police Appeal

Anyone with info should call Wiltshire Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 54260000664.

Alternatively, contact CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.