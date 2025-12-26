Teignmouth RNLI Cancels Boxing Day Walk in the Sea

Heads up, Teignmouth! The traditional Boxing Day Walk in the Sea has been called off. The volunteer crew from Teignmouth Lifeboat Station were called out to a multi-agency incident at Budleigh Salterton today.

Lifeboat Off Service After Emergency Call-Out

Following the emergency, the Teignmouth Atlantic 85 Lifeboat was taken out of service and recovered to Torbay. Crew members returned by land, so the lifeboat won’t be operational for tomorrow’s event.

Stay Safe – Don’t Go Solo Tomorrow

RNLI urges everyone to skip the walk this year and avoid heading into the sea independently due to the current conditions. They appreciate your understanding and ongoing support.