Ten Arrests Made in Relation to JSO Protest and Pro-Palestinian Protests

In a series of events surrounding the Just Stop Oil protest and pro-Palestinian demonstrations, the police have confirmed that ten individuals have been arrested. Out of the ten arrests, four are in relation to the JSO protest, while the remaining six are connected to the pro-Palestinian protests.

The offences range from breach of bail conditions to public order and racially aggravated public order. Additionally, charges of inciting racial hatred, affray, and obstruction have also been made against some of the arrested individuals.

One of those arrested was a man from within the pro-Palestinian group on suspicion of affray. The situation escalated when officers attempted to intervene and calm the commotion. The arrested individual displayed violence towards the officers, leading to his apprehension.

According to the police, the group gathered in Parliament Square consisted of both pro-Palestinian protesters and JSO activists. Notably, a prominent JSO activist has been arrested within the group. In anticipation of any further disruptions on the road, a significant number of officers have been deployed and are ready to respond swiftly.

During the course of their operations, officers observed two individuals wearing balaclavas loitering on Whitehall, seemingly keeping a watchful eye on the group of pro-Palestinian protesters. The officers proceeded to stop and search them. However, as nothing incriminating was found, the individuals were encouraged to leave the area.

In response to this incident, a Section 35 Dispersal Order has been authorised for the Westminster area until 11pm This empowers officers to instruct anyone to leave the area, and those who refuse can face arrest.