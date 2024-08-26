ten fire engines sent to tackle high rise blaze on the isle of dogs

A significant fire broke out this morning at a high-rise building on Baffin Way, prompting an emergency response from the London Fire Brigade, London Ambulance Service, and HART (Hazardous Area Response Team).

Around 55 firefighters were dispatched to tackle the blaze, which originated on the seventh floor of the building.

Thanks to the swift actions of the fire crews, the fire was successfully contained to a single floor.

In response to the incident, road closures have been implemented, and a large safety cordon has been established around the affected area.

Additionally, several residents from nearby properties have been evacuated as a precaution. Paramedics are on-site to assist, but the extent of any injuries has not been confirmed at this time.

A spokesman for the LFB said: Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters are tackling a flat fire in a high-rise building on Biscayne Avenue in Blackwall.

Half of a flat and balcony on the 25th floor of the 45-storey building is alight.

The fire is producing a large amount of smoke. Those in the local area are advised to keep windows and doors closed and avoid Biscayne Avenue if possible.

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers have taken over 100 calls to the blaze. The Brigade was first called at 1328. Crews from Millwall, Plaistow, Shadwell and surrounding fire stations are in attendance at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.