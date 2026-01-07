Watch Live

TEN ARRESTED Mass Brawl Erupts at Wetherspoons in Busy Victoria Station

  • Updated: 08:33
  • , 7 January 2026
Mass Brawl Erupts at Wetherspoons in Busy Victoria Station

Wild scenes broke out outside a pub at London’s Victoria Station on Saturday night. Footage shows a large group shoving, punching, and shouting as chaos descends around the crowded Wetherspoons in the upper level of the station.

10 Men Arrested After Violent Clash

Police were called to the scene at 11.20pm on January 3 following reports of the fracas. Officers swiftly arrested 10 men over the incident. Eight were held on suspicion of affray, one faced charges of common assault and affray, and another was arrested for attempted grievous bodily harm.

All suspects have since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

BTP spokesperson said: “Further enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help police should text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 using the reference 600 of 3 January.”

Witnesses captured the violent brawl on video, showing some bystanders trying to break up the fight, while others were pushed to the ground. The chaotic scene has sparked concerns about safety at popular transport hubs.

Recommended for you

Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
TRAFFIC CHAOS Track Chaos: Major Delays Hit GWR, Elizabeth Line & Heathrow Express
RSPCA Launches Ice-Breaking Rescue for Stranded Canada Goose in Birmingham
ICE BREAKING RSPCA Launches Ice-Breaking Rescue for Stranded Canada Goose in Birmingham
Met Officer Faces Shocking Sexual Offence Charges
Police race to probe suspected rape near Old Kent Road after shocking night-time attack
UK Hit by Coldest Night of Winter as Named Storm Goretti Looms
DEEP FREEZE UK Hit by Coldest Night of Winter as Named Storm Goretti Looms

Must READ

Tragedy on NCL Dawn Cruise Ship
WOMAN DEAD Tragedy on NCL Dawn Cruise Ship
Woman Charged With Murder Over Toddler’s Death
MURDER CHARGE Woman Charged With Murder Over Toddler’s Death
Baby and Woman Hurt in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Surrey
HIT AND RUN Baby and Woman Hurt in Early Morning Hit-and-Run in Surrey
Missing Man Peter Vanishes in Purton
FIND PETE Missing Man Peter Vanishes in Purton
Maduro Nabbed in Dead of Night by US Delta Force – Trump Watched Like TV
MISINFORMATION Fake AI videos of Venezuelans thanking Trump go viral amid real unrest
Urgent: Woman Missing from Rochester – Can You Help Find Lisa?
POLICE CONCERNS Urgent: Woman Missing from Rochester – Can You Help Find Lisa?
Teen Charged Over Littlemore Shooting
SHOOTING PROBE Teen Charged Over Littlemore Shooting
Desperate Search Continues to find Missing Girl Grace
ON GOING RECOVERY Desperate Search Continues to find Missing Girl Grace
Manchester Paedophile Jailed for Two and a Half Years
JAIL TIME Manchester Paedophile Jailed for Two and a Half Years
A30 Westbound Closed in Devon Following Road Traffic Collision
AVOID THE AREA Top End of High Street in Cranbrook closed Shut After Serious Crash

More For You

ARMED ARRESTS Twitch streamer among 13 arrested after waving ‘toy gun’ near Big Ben
Eastbourne Lifeboats Launch in Multi-Agency Search
MISSING PERSON Eastbourne Lifeboats Launch in Multi-Agency Search
Roof Fire in Maidstone Extinguished by Kent Fire and Rescue Service
FIRE PROBE Three in Hospitial after Bedroom Blaze in Chatham
Lake Road in Portsmouth Closed for Emergency Repairs
TRAVEL WARNING M25 Chaos This Morning: Crash at Wisley Causes Major Delays

More From UK News in Pictures

Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead
BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal: Missing Teen Mohammed Mahmoud Last Spotted in Birkenhead
Britain Girds for Storm Goretti: Up to Eight Inches of Snow to Smother Home Counties
PREPARE FOR SNOW DUMPING Britain Girds for Storm Goretti: Up to Eight Inches of Snow to Smother Home Counties
Tragic End to Search for Missing 96-Year-Old in Abingdon
TRAGIC NEWS Tragic End to Search for Missing 96-Year-Old in Abingdon
Jailed Heroin Smuggler's Bid to Slash Sentence Backfires
GUN RUNNERS Jailed Heroin Smuggler’s Bid to Slash Sentence Backfires
Festive Grinches' Bikes Stolen in Brazen Wolverhampton Break-In
BAR HUMBUG Festive Grinches’ Bikes Stolen in Brazen Wolverhampton Break-In
Shock ID Mix-Up After Fatal Rotherham Crash
IOPC PROBE Shock ID Mix-Up After Fatal Rotherham Crash
Rough Sleepers Cleared from Eastbourne Station in Council Crackdown
CRACK DOWN Rough Sleepers Cleared from Eastbourne Station in Council Crackdown
US Set to Seize Rogue Venezuelan Oil Tanker Near Ireland Using UK Bases
ELITE UNITS US Set to Seize Rogue Venezuelan Oil Tanker Near Ireland Using UK Bases
£3 Million Pound Plane Skids Off Runway at Biggin Hill Airport in Kent
ON THIN ICE £3 Million Pound Plane Skids Off Runway at Biggin Hill Airport in Kent
Man Denies Murdering Carer in Birmingham
CARER KILLED Man Denies Murdering Carer in Birmingham
Lorry Driver to Face Trial Over Death of Youth Football Coach Arran McManus
M20 FATAL Lorry Driver to Face Trial Over Death of Youth Football Coach Arran McManus
FIST BUMPS FROM ABOVE Drone Duo Nab E-Bike Drug Dealer in Gravesend
Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver
TWO HURT Serious Crash on A412 Denham Road Shakes Iver
Fire Crews Rush to Haslar Marina Over Burning Smell Alarm
NO FIRE FOUND Fire Crews Rush to Haslar Marina Over Burning Smell Alarm
House Fire Sparks Chaos on Wickford Road, South Woodham Ferrers
FIRE PROBE LAUNCHED Massive House Fire Engulfs Wickford Road in South Woodham Ferrers
Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies
INSULT TO JUSTICE Reece Twycross Given 18-Month Suspended Sentence After Violent Abuse of Two Babies

More From UKNIP

Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
ARMED SHAKEDOWN Streamer Arrested Outside Big Ben Over Toy Gun Scare
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
How enterprise web development for business in UK shifts the competitive balance
Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
CAUGHT RED HANDED Drug Dealer Nabbed at West Croydon Train Station and Locked Up for Nearly Six Years
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
Houthi Leader Calls for Exploiting Southern Tensions to Regain Western Coast
error: Content is protected !!