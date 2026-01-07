Mass Brawl Erupts at Wetherspoons in Busy Victoria Station

Wild scenes broke out outside a pub at London’s Victoria Station on Saturday night. Footage shows a large group shoving, punching, and shouting as chaos descends around the crowded Wetherspoons in the upper level of the station.

10 Men Arrested After Violent Clash

Police were called to the scene at 11.20pm on January 3 following reports of the fracas. Officers swiftly arrested 10 men over the incident. Eight were held on suspicion of affray, one faced charges of common assault and affray, and another was arrested for attempted grievous bodily harm.

All suspects have since been released on bail while the investigation continues.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

BTP spokesperson said: “Further enquiries into the incident are ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that could help police should text BTP on 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40 using the reference 600 of 3 January.”

Witnesses captured the violent brawl on video, showing some bystanders trying to break up the fight, while others were pushed to the ground. The chaotic scene has sparked concerns about safety at popular transport hubs.