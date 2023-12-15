Ten people were arrested and a crossbow was seized in a live facial recognition (LFR) deployment in hot spot areas around the two mainline train stations, East and West Croydon

As part of a wider policing operation to tackle violence, including violence against women and girls, this precise crime fighting tool was deployed alongside officers from Croydon and the Territorial Support Group (TSG). In addition to using the technology, the officers patrolled the areas, stopped and spoke with people, and provided reassurance to the local community.

As a result of 22 alerts by the LFR technology ten people were arrested for offences including threats to kill, recall to prison for robbery, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Eight people were also stopped who are subject to sexual prevention orders, and officers were able to establish if they were complying with their conditions.

A further four people who also had other court imposed conditions were identified correctly and their conditions checked. There were no false alerts.

The technology scans faces of people passing through an area against a watchlist of people wanted by police, and sets off an alert when a match is made. An officer will then review the match and decide if they wish to speak with the individual.

As part of the wider proactive operation, officers stopped and arrested a 24 year old man in North End for being in possession of a crossbow. Officers searched him and also recovered a pocket knife.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, in charge of policing Croydon said: “We have been in Croydon today speaking to local people and businesses within our community about yesterday’s LFR operation and are delighted to have their support.

“We understand their concerns about crime in the area and it is good to show the tactics we are using to reduce it.

“I hope this goes some way to reassure them we are committed to listening to them and taking action where we can.”

Lindsey Chiswick, responsible for LFR for the Met said: “Live Facial Recognition is a precise community-based crime-fighting tool that helps us to be more focussed in our approach to tackling crime, including robbery and violence against women and girls. The results are impressive – the details of anyone who is not a match are immediately and automatically deleted.”

We’re building A New Met for London where communities know their local officers, help to shape their policing priorities and work with them to reduce crime and anti-social behaviour; and when victims call us for help, they’re satisfied with our response. As part of this we’re using technology with a proactive approach to pursue the most harmful criminals, including live facial recognition.

The breakdown of arrests are :