tense standoff in snodland ends peacefully as man surrenders to armed police

A dramatic standoff that lasted over four hours in Snodland, Kent, came to a peaceful conclusion on Thursday evening. A man, who had earlier sparked a major police response by brandishing a rifle from a top-floor window of a residential block, surrendered to the armed police just after 8:15 PM.

armed stand off

The incident began unfolding in the afternoon around 4:00 PM when police were called to Holborough Road following reports of a man aiming a rifle from his flat. The situation quickly escalated as it was believed that the man had hostages, including two young children and a dog.

Emergency services, including the South East Coast Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team, the Kent Police Drone Team, and the Technical Rescue Team from Kent Fire and Rescue Service, were swiftly dispatched to the scene. Holborough Road was cordoned off between the junction for the A228 and Willowside as a precaution.

Witnesses reported seeing more than 30 emergency service workers converge on the area. Local resident Bam Savage, who captured images of the scene, described a heavy police presence and emergency services at the site.

As the standoff continued, negotiators worked tirelessly to bring the situation to a safe resolution. The man eventually surrendered to the armed officers, and no injuries were reported. The children and the dog were safely rescued.

The road remained closed for some time after the incident as investigations commenced. The incident caused considerable concern among local residents, but authorities praised the swift and coordinated response of the emergency services.