A Brighton mum with incurable cancer is turning to tech to leave a lasting gift for her teenage daughter and loved ones. Sophie Blake, 52, a former TV presenter known from Sky Sports, BBC, ITV and Eurosport, has battled stage four cancer for three years. Now, she’s focused on creating a digital memory bank to keep her story alive long after she’s gone.

From heartbreak to hope: Sophie’s mission

Sophie’s been wrestling with what she’ll leave behind for her daughter Maya, mum, nieces and friends. “I started scribbling in notebooks, but it was tough to keep up,” Sophie said. “Ideas changed, time ran out, and it was hard to piece it all together.”

Everything changed when she met fellow Brighton man Nick Annetts, who lost his mum to secondary breast cancer. Nick created formyENCORE, a new digital platform that helps people capture memories, stories and messages to share after they’ve passed.

Tech to treasure: How formyENCORE works

AI-guided questions prompt users to reflect on life’s key moments

Users can leave messages for future events like birthdays and weddings

Supports charities with donation options

“It feels like a weight has lifted,” Sophie said. “I want Maya to smile, remember our jokes and traditions, and feel how deeply she’s loved — even when I’m not here.”

Reliving memories and paying it forward

Sophie has already shared beloved family tales, including her teenage crush on Miami Vice star Don Johnson – whom she later met live at the Super Bowl. Favourite films like Bridget Jones, Paddington 2 and The Muppet Christmas Carol also cut.

She plans to keep supporting Make 2nds Count, the charity helping those with secondary breast cancer, through donations via formyENCORE once she’s no longer around.

“When my mum passed, I had no truly personal keepsake. That’s why I launched formyENCORE,” said Nick. “Seeing Sophie use it so beautifully to leave behind love for her daughter has been incredibly moving.”

The platform launches first in the UK and offers a new way to turn heartbreak into a lasting legacy.