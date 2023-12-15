Tesco Issues Urgent Product Recall Due to Moth Infestation

In a recent development, Tesco has issued an urgent recall of certain products due to a reported moth infestation. This recall is a precautionary measure to ensure customer safety and maintain product quality standards.

The infestation was discovered in a range of products, prompting Tesco to take immediate action. Customers who have purchased any of the affected items are advised not to consume them and to return them to their nearest Tesco store for a full refund. No receipt is required for the return.

Tesco has assured customers that steps are being taken to address the issue and prevent future occurrences. The supermarket chain has also apologized for any inconvenience caused and reiterated its commitment to the highest standards of food safety and customer satisfaction.

The specific details of the affected products, including batch numbers and best-before dates, have been released by Tesco. Customers are encouraged to check any relevant products they have purchased against this information.

Tesco is working closely with its suppliers and relevant food safety authorities to investigate the cause of the infestation and ensure all necessary steps are taken to rectify the situation.

Customers seeking more information or assistance can contact Tesco’s customer service. Tesco has thanked its customers for their understanding and cooperation in this matter. The health and safety of their customers remain a top priority for the company.