Tesco Issues Urgent Recall Over Dangerous Pate Use-By Dates

Tesco Urges Shoppers: Toss These Pates Now!

Tesco has slammed down an urgent recall on several of its popular pate products due to incorrect use-by dates. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) warns these items pose a serious microbiological risk, making them unsafe to eat.

The affected tubs include Tesco Coarse Farmhouse Pate, Coarse Ardennes Pate, and Smooth Chicken Liver Pate, all 170g. They wrongly show a use-by date of January 5 — but this date is not reliable, and the pates could be dangerous.

What Tesco and FSA Are Saying

Tesco is rolling out in-store alerts across all branches selling these pates. Anyone who bought them is told to stop eating immediately and return the items for a full refund, no receipt needed.

The Food Standards Agency warned: “Tesco is recalling various Tesco Pates as they have been labelled with an incorrect use by date printed on the pack. The products may pose a microbiological risk, making them unsafe to eat. If you have bought any of the above products, please do not consume them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were purchased for a full refund.”

How to Protect Yourself & Get Your Money Back

Check your fridge now for Tesco Coarse Farmhouse, Ardennes, or Smooth Chicken Liver Pate with a use-by date of 5 January.

Do not eat these products — under any circumstances.

Take them back to any Tesco branch for a full refund, no need to show a receipt.

Spot in-store notices for more information about the recall.

For extra details, visit the Tesco Contact page.

Don’t Risk It: Food Safety Alert

This recall is a stark warning about the dangers of wrong expiry dates. Consuming these pates could cause serious illness from harmful bacteria. Tesco and the FSA are urging shoppers to act fast — your health depends on it.