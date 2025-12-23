Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk

Tesco is urgently recalling its Free From 4 Christmas Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes. The 220g packs, with best before dates up to 17 January 2026, may contain milk not listed on the label. This serious oversight puts people with milk allergies or intolerances at risk.

What You Need to Know

Product: Tesco Free From 4 Christmas Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes

Don’t Eat—Return for a Full Refund

If you have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do NOT eat these cupcakes. Tesco urges customers who have bought this product to return it to any Tesco store immediately. No receipt is needed for a full refund.

Need More Info?

For further details, contact Tesco Customer Services via tesco.com/help/contact.