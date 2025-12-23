Watch Live

URGENT RECALL Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk

  • Updated: 09:34
  • , 23 December 2025
Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk

Tesco is urgently recalling its Free From 4 Christmas Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes. The 220g packs, with best before dates up to 17 January 2026, may contain milk not listed on the label. This serious oversight puts people with milk allergies or intolerances at risk.

What You Need to Know

  • Product: Tesco Free From 4 Christmas Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes
  • Pack Size: 220g
  • Best Before: All dates up to and including 17 January 2026
  • Issue: Milk possibly present but not declared on packaging

Don’t Eat—Return for a Full Refund

If you have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do NOT eat these cupcakes. Tesco urges customers who have bought this product to return it to any Tesco store immediately. No receipt is needed for a full refund.

Need More Info?

For further details, contact Tesco Customer Services via tesco.com/help/contact.

Recommended for you

East London Pub Attack Victim Dies in Hospital After Three Weeks
EAST LONDON PUB ATTACK East London Pub Attack Victim Dies in Hospital After Three Weeks
Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Tottenham Machete Murder
MAXHETE MURDER Man Jailed for Life Over Brutal Tottenham Machete Murder
Four Men Jailed for Brutal Boxing Day Stabbing in Bristol
DANGEROUS OFFENDERS Four Men Jailed for Brutal Boxing Day Stabbing in Bristol
Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey
FIND CLIVE Urgent Appeal: Missing 85-Year-Old Clive Vanishes in Netley Abbey

Must READ

BREAKING

MORE SEX CHARGES Russell Brand Hit with Fresh Rape and Sexual Assault Charges
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe
Man Stabbed in Eden Shopping Centre in High Wycombe
Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts
CRIME SPREE Prolific Burglar Locked Up After Serious Car Crash and String of Thefts
Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
URENT APPEAL Missing Teen from Chatham – Have You Seen Rhiley Villers?
Hundreds of Border Force Officers at Heathrow to Strike from 31 August
CORRUPT STAFF Six Immigration Officers Charged Over Theft and Money Laundering Scandal
Man in His 50s Dies Suddenly in Asda Store
COMMUNITY IN SHOCK Man in His 50s Dies Suddenly in Asda Store
Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry
OUTRAGE Motability Boss Banks £924k Amid Luxury Car Outcry
Man Charged in Harrowing Edinburgh Sex Assault Spree
SERIAL ATTACKER Man Charged in Harrowing Edinburgh Sex Assault Spree
Afghani Asylum Seeker Jailed for Raping Teen Girl in Scottish Park
PARK RAPE Afghani Asylum Seeker Jailed for Raping Teen Girl in Scottish Park
Two Syrian Men Charged Over Teen's Rape in Cheshire
REMANDED Two Syrian Men Charged Over Teen’s Rape in Cheshire

More For You

Teen Trio in Court Over Fatal Stabbing Outside Train Station
STATION HORROR ATTACK Teen Trio in Court Over Fatal Stabbing Outside Train Station
Chaos at Tesco Hazelwick as Shoplifter Sparks Mayhem
CRIME SCENE Chaos at Tesco Hazelwick as Shoplifter Sparks Mayhem
Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London
DUO BUSTED Burglar Duo Caught Using Grindr to Target Victims Across London
Urgent appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old last seen at Westfield Stratford
FIND HER Urgent appeal launched to find missing 17-year-old last seen at Westfield Stratford

More From UK News in Pictures

Man Busted After Mad M4 Crash and Dangerous Driving Spree
ROLLOVER Man Busted After Mad M4 Crash and Dangerous Driving Spree
TERROR ARREST Greta Thunberg Arrested at London Protest Backing Palestine Action Hunger Strikers
Man in his 70s dies in horror Harlow crash involving lorry and pedestrian
DIED AT SCENE Man in his 70s dies in horror Harlow crash involving lorry and pedestrian
Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic
POLICE WATCHDOG PROBE Tributes Pour In After Fatal Plympton Crash Claims Life of Young Mechanic
Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze
NEIGHBOURS PRIASED Arsonist Jailed After Setting His Own Tunbridge Wells Flat Ablaze
CCTV Snaps Suspect in Shoreham Assault
PUB ATTACK CCTV Snaps Suspect in Shoreham Assault
Appeal Following Assaults At Medway Hospital
HOSPITAL BRAWL Man Charged After Violent Hospital Brawl in Gillingham
TRAGIC CRASH Mexican Navy Plane Downs Near Texas Coast
Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
HOUSE BLAZE Bath Close Blaze: Two Women Hospitalised After Peckham House Fire
Three Men Attack Couple Outside Reading Home – Police Hunt Witnesses
MANHUNT Three Men Attack Couple Outside Reading Home – Police Hunt Witnesses
Weekend Crackdown in Sittingbourne: Arrests, Drug Busts, and Police Action
STATION STING Weekend Crackdown in Sittingbourne: Arrests, Drug Busts, and Police Action
How to Plan a Perfect Two-Night UK Escape
How to Plan a Perfect Two-Night UK Escape
Teen Stabbed in Plymouth: Police Seek Witnesses
STREET ATTACK Teen Stabbed in Plymouth: Police Seek Witnesses
Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk
URGENT RECALL Tesco Recalls Chocolate Flavoured Cupcakes Over Milk Allergy Risk
Trains Halted After Fatality on Tracks Near London Paddington
HIT BY A TRAIN Trains Halted After Fatality on Tracks Near London Paddington
Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested
HORROR CRASH Child, 2, Killed and Five Seriously Hurt in Horror A1 Crash as 64-Year-Old Man Arrested

More From UKNIP

Rogue Trader Jailed for Conning 37 Customers Out of £1.25 MILLION
MASSIVE SCAM Rogue Trader Jailed for Conning 37 Customers Out of £1.25 MILLION
Evri Worker Busted for Stealing Up to 120 Parcels Days Before Christmas
BUSTED Evri Worker Busted for Stealing Up to 120 Parcels Days Before Christmas
Predator Locked Up for 19 Years After Horrific Child Sex Crimes Across Sussex and Suffolk
SICKENING OFFENCES Predator Locked Up for 19 Years After Horrific Child Sex Crimes Across Sussex and Suffolk
Three Jailed for Pavement Crash in Handsworth That Injured Pedestrians
HIGH SPEED CHASE Three Jailed for Pavement Crash in Handsworth That Injured Pedestrians