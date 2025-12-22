Tesco Shoplifter to Spend Christmas Behind Bars After Repeat Thefts

Serial thief caught red-handed in Swansea

Nicky Barratt, 26, from Swansea, is facing a grim festive season after being sentenced to five months in prison for a spree of shopliftings. The repeat offender pleaded guilty to five counts of theft, targeting Tesco Express and Co-op stores across the city.

£861 worth of stolen goods uncovered

The thefts, which occurred over nearly a month from November 17 to December 11, involved Barratt scooping up £861.40 worth of products.

More than 65 blocks of cheese

Bottles and boxes of wine

Cans of pre-mixed rum and whiskey

Chocolate, biscuits, barbecue ribs, and soft drinks

His final haul included over £330 worth of chocolates, caught in hand by police during a December 11 raid at Tesco Express.

Winter of Action crackdown

Swansea city centre police caught Barratt in the act, linking him to earlier offences at nearby stores. He was given a reduced sentence due to guilty pleas, set to serve 40% of his term in custody before release on licence.

“During our Winter of Action, we are targeting those who prey on community businesses,” said PS Jon Shaddick of the Swansea Neighbourhood Policing Team. “I’m pleased Barratt will spend Christmas in jail to reflect on his choices.”

Shoplifting rates soar in South Wales

South Wales Police recorded 12,719 shoplifting incidents in 2023, ranking seventh highest in the UK.

This equates to 9.5 shoplifting crimes per 1,000 people — 33% above the UK average and 44% above the Welsh average.

The Castle ward in Swansea had 988 shoplifting crimes, a hotspot for theft.

Cardiff’s Cathays area accounted for 11% of shoplifting incidents in the South Wales force region.

Repeat offenders like Barratt face tough consequences as authorities step up efforts to protect local businesses during the busy festive season.