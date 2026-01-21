A shocking case has rocked Gloucestershire after a Tewkesbury woman was found guilty of holding a vulnerable woman captive for over two decades. Amanda Wixon, 56, subjected her victim to years of abuse, forcing her into slave labour and neglecting her basic needs.

Barbaric Abuse Uncovered at Gloucester Crown Court

At Gloucester Crown Court on Wednesday, Wixon was convicted of multiple modern slavery offences following a lengthy 13-day trial. Charges include:

Two counts of forced or compulsory labour

False imprisonment

Three counts of assault causing actual bodily harm

The victim, now in her 40s with learning difficulties, was kept in squalid conditions from 1996 onwards after Wixon took responsibility for her. The victim was locked inside the home, starved, denied healthcare and forced to perform endless chores under threat of violence.

Horrific Details of Torture and Neglect

Wixon exploited the victim brutally, making her spend hours each day on her knees, sweeping floors, serving meals, and cleaning the family’s clothes. She forbade the victim from washing herself, yet forced her to bathe the children. Food was scarce – often just scraps or leftovers.

The abuse included:

Strangulation, forced head-in-toilet incidents, and pouring cleaning fluids into the victim’s face and throat

Beatings resulting in lost teeth and bruises

Forced shaving of the victim’s hair against her wishes

Violent attacks with objects like a broom handle and a mobile phone

Rescue and Aftermath

On 15 March 2021, the victim secretly called for help using a hidden phone. Police arrived to find her frightened, gaunt, and malnourished, with bruises and severe dental neglect. Her bedroom was a grim scene — filthy bedding, bare plaster walls with mould, and no lightbulb.

Doctors confirmed the victim’s poor physical state, noting scars, calluses from hours spent kneeling, and dental abscesses untreated for years. Wixon was arrested and now awaits sentencing on 12 March.

“The victim appeared frightened, gaunt, and malnourished on our arrival,” said Gloucestershire Police. “Her rescue could not have come soon enough.”

If you suspect someone is a victim of modern slavery, contact the 24/7 Modern Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700 or the police on 101. In an emergency, always call 999.