Winter Storm Fern Brings Chaos

Texans have been warned they may be stuck inside for up to five days as Winter Storm Fern unleashes havoc across a deadly 2,000-mile ice zone sweeping the US. Nearly 230 million Americans brace for plummeting temperatures and heavy snowfall this weekend.

At least 16 states, including Washington DC, have declared states of emergency to tackle the brutal conditions and mobilise federal resources.

Texas Faces Unprecedented Freeze

Texas, usually spared from severe winter, is bearing the brunt of the storm. Officials urge residents to prepare for a lockdown lasting until Wednesday.

Kevin Oden, Houston’s emergency management boss, Said: “We definitely don’t believe that being on the roadways, particularly over these next 48 to 72 hours, is any place for folks to be.”

He added, “We want to ensure power stays on, streets are clear, hospitals open, and water flows.” Emergency teams are on full alert, watching critical infrastructure as ice and snow threaten severe disruption.

Travel Nightmare and Panic Buying

  • Over 7,000 flights were cancelled this weekend, with American Airlines axing 716 flights on Saturday alone.
  • Freezing rain is already hammering parts of Texas, and sleetis spreading across Oklahoma.
  • Stores like Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe’s and Target are flooded by desperate shoppers stockpiling essentials.
  • Massive travel chaos leaves thousands stranded amid cancelled flights and icy roads.

Federal Response Kicks Into Gear

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has activated the National Response Coordination Centre, deploying 30 generators, 250,000 meals, and 400,000 litres of water to hard-hit areas.

Staging areas are set up in Texas and Louisiana, with Urban Search and Rescue teams standing by. Officials plead with residents to stay home and avoid dangerous journeys.

President Donald Trump tweeted on Friday that FEMA is fully prepped and working closely with state authorities.

A Long Freeze Ahead

After the storm passes, a treacherous thaw awaits. Ice-coated power lines are under strain, threatening outages as branches snap in heavy winds.

Winter Storm Fern will then blanket the Northeast with up to a foot of snow from Washington to Boston, prolonging misery for millions.

Stay safe, stay warm, and avoid the roads if you can – this freeze is no joke.

