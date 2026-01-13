Watch Live

Thames Valley Police Hunt Man After Henley-On-Thames Assault

  Updated: 20:32
  13 January 2026
Thames Valley Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to over an assault in Henley-on-Thames.

Hero Intervenes, Ends Up Injured

On the evening of 14 November 2025, between 8:30pm and 9:30pm, a man in his fifties stepped in to break up a disagreement on Bell Street, Henley-on-Thames. When he asked one man to back off, he was violently attacked.

The victim suffered a black eye and a finger injury after the assault.

Police Appeal for Help to ID Key Witness

“This incident happened after a man bravely intervened in a dispute, only to be assaulted himself,” said investigating officer PC Selkirk.

“We’re releasing an image of a man who we believe holds vital information for our investigation. If you recognise him or are this person, please contact Thames Valley Police.”

Witnesses can report online or call 101 quoting reference 43250583149. Alternatively, they can call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

