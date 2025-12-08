Watch Live

SEX ATTACK Thames Valley Police Hunt Man Over Reading Sexual Assaults

  • Updated: 20:22
  • , 8 December 2025
Thames Valley Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to question after two women were sexually assaulted in Reading.

Twenties Women Targeted in TK Maxx

The incidents took place around 3pm last Monday (1st December) inside the TK Maxx store at The Oracle shopping centre. Officers say the man was seen following several females before inappropriately touching two women, both in their twenties.

When the second victim confronted him, the suspect fled the store quickly.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

If you recognise the man or have any information, Thames Valley Police urge you to get in touch immediately. Call 101 or report online with reference number 43250614037.

