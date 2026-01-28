Watch Live

MASK THUGS Thames Valley Police Release E-Fits After Oxford Burglary

  Updated: 16:57
  28 January 2026

Five Masked Thugs Raid Hertford Street Home

In the early hours of Thursday, 16 October 2025, between 2:00am and 2:30am, five offenders forced their way into a property on Hertford Street.

They made off with several items, including the victim’s car. The stolen vehicle was later recovered on nearby Howard Street.

Police Hunt Five Men Caught on E-Fit

  • Offender One (left e-fit): White male, late 20s to early 30s, 5ft 6ins to 5ft 8ins, slim build. Dressed all in black with a balaclava.
  • Offender Two (right e-fit): Black male, late 20s to early 30s, 6ft tall, average build. Wearing a black hooded jumper, tracksuit bottoms, and a balaclava.
  • Offender Three: White male in light-coloured tracksuit and balaclava.
  • Offender Four: White male in dark-coloured tracksuit and balaclava.
  • Offender Five: Mixed heritage man, wearing a long-sleeved grey tracksuit.

Detective Pleas for Witnesses and Information

“I am appealing for anyone who recognises either man in the e-fits to come forward,” said Detective Constable Gordon. “If you have any information or witnessed the incident, please get in touch.”

If you have details, call 101 quoting reference 43250527854 or report online via the Thames Valley Police website.

