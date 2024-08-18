Thames Valley Police Seek Public’s Help in Oxford Assault Case

Thames Valley Police have released an image of an individual they are seeking to speak to in connection with an assault on a traffic warden that took place in central Oxford. The incident occurred on Saturday, 4 May, at approximately 1:10 p.m. outside the Oxford Blue gift shop on High Street.

According to police reports, the traffic warden was carrying out their duties when they were approached and assaulted by a man. The motive behind the assault remains unclear, and the victim sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

Thames Valley Police have now issued an appeal for information, along with a photograph of the individual they believe could assist with the investigation. Authorities are urging anyone who recognizes the person in the image or who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

“We are keen to speak with the individual in this image as part of our ongoing investigation into the assault on a traffic warden in Oxford,” said a spokesperson for Thames Valley Police. “We would ask anyone who can identify the person or who has any relevant information to contact us as soon as possible.”

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of public service workers in the area, with local officials emphasizing the need for respect towards those carrying out their duties.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 43240478910, or by reporting anonymously through Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.