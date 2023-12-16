Thameslink Services Halted After Lorry Strikes Bridge in Catford

In a significant incident today, a lorry striking a bridge in the Catford area has led to the temporary suspension of Thameslink services. The impact of this incident has been felt across several South East London stations, with road closures implemented while efforts are made to remove the lorry.

According to the Metropolitan Police, fortunately, there have been no reported injuries from the incident. However, the disruptions have caused considerable inconvenience to public transport users, with Thameslink services between London Blackfriars and Sevenoaks particularly affected. Some trains have been diverted between Elephant & Castle and Shortlands to manage the situation.

The road remains partially blocked, with significant congestion on the A205 South Circular both ways from A212 Catford Hill to Ravensbourne Park. National Rail anticipates disruptions between Peckham Rye and Bromley South to last until the end of the day.

In light of this disruption, Thameslink has advised customers to seek alternative routes. For those travelling to specific areas, alternative stations have been suggested:

Bromley South or Shortlands travellers are advised to go to Bromley North.

Ravensbourne travellers should use Beckenham Junction instead.

Beckenham Hill or Bellingham travellers are advised to travel to Lower Sydenham.

Travellers to Catford should go to Catford Bridge.

Crofton Park travellers are directed to Honor Oak Park.

London Fire Brigade is actively working to remove the stuck lorry, and road closures will remain in place until the situation is resolved. The Metropolitan Police have confirmed the absence of injuries and are keeping the public informed of developments.