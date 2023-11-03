The A13 in Essex is closed in both directions due to a collision involving a vehicle which has crossed through the central reservation barrier

Emergency services, including Essex Police, are currently on the scene responding to an incident that has necessitated the closure of a section of the road. National Highways contractors are also present, providing assistance with traffic management and assessing potential damage to the infrastructure.

As a result of the ongoing situation, traffic is being diverted through local routes to ensure the safety and efficient flow of vehicles in the area. Commuters and travellers are advised to follow the established diversions and exercise caution when navigating the altered routes.

If this road closure affects your planned route, it is recommended that you allow for additional travel time. Planning ahead is crucial in these circumstances, and you may wish to consider re-routing or even delaying your journey to avoid potential delays.

For more detailed and up-to-date information regarding this incident, including road closures, diversions, and traffic updates, please visit the National Highways website at www.trafficengland.com. Additionally, travellers can access relevant information through various travel apps or via the regional social media feeds provided by National Highways.

Efforts are underway to address the situation swiftly and safely, with the goal of minimizing disruptions to commuters and ensuring the continued safety of all road users. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.