The A2 in Kent is closed westbound between the A258 (Swingate) and the A256 (Guston) near Dover due to flooding

National Highways service providers are on scene and have implemented traffic management to close the carriageway. A gulley sucker has been requested and is en route to clear the floodwater from the carriageway.

Diversion Route

Traffic is being diverted via local roads.

Delays are likely on approach to the closure and diversion routes.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.