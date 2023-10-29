Today: October 29, 2023

Get the latest breaking news from the UK and around the world your trusted source for news!

Subscribe
8 seconds ago

The A20 Roundhill Tunnel in Kent is closed eastbound between the M20 J13 Castle Hill Interchange (A259/A2034) and the A260 Spitfire Interchange near Folkestone due to a technology issue

Road users travelling eastbound are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on road signs

  • Exit M20 at J13 and onto the A259 Churchill Avenue.
  • Travel east to the A260 Canterbury Road roundabout.
  • Take the first exit on to the A260 Canterbury Road and head north.
  • At the Spitfire Way roundabout take the third exit on to the A20 coastbound.

Road users travelling westbound are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs

  • Reverse of above diversion route.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey. 

Road users heading to France using the Kent ports are advised to plan ahead, leave extra time for their journey and to check with their operator before they travel.

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our  www.trafficengland.com  website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Posts

Don't Miss

£10 Million Worth of Cocaine Seized from Ship’s Hull at Sheerness Port

A2 Blocked Following Car Crash into Building