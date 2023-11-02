Today: November 2, 2023

The A249 Sheppey Crossing in Kent is closed southbound between A2500 (near Minster on Sea) and B2005 near Kemsley) due to strong winds caused by Storm Ciarán

Following high winds during Storm Ciarán the A249 southbound Sheppey Crossing has been closed.

Diversion Route

Road users are advised to follow the Hollow Triangle diversion symbol on road signs

  • Exit the A249 at Cowstead Corner and take the first exit at the roundabout
  • At the next roundabout, take the third exit onto Sheppey Way southbound
  • Continue south on this road, passing over Kingsferry Bridge
  • At the next roundabout, take the first exit and re-join the A249 southbound

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey. 

Further information is available from National Highways by visiting our  www.trafficengland.com website and travel apps, or via our regional twitter feed. Our 24/7 contact centre team is also available to provide up to the minute information on 0300 123 5000.

