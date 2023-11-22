The family of a 19-year-old who died following a collision in which she was a rear seat passenger are supporting a police message to drive to the conditions of the road

This support follows the sentencing of Joe Rowland, 21, at Carlisle Crown Court today (20 Nov) for death by careless driving.

On 28 November 2021, Rowland was driving his Ford Fiesta when it was involved in a collision with a tree, when it failed to negotiate a right-hand bend on the A591 near Keswick.

In the vehicle was a friend and 19-year-old Lana Maddison. Lana sadly died in hospital as a result of the injuries she sustained in the collision, on the 3 December 2021.

On the day of the collision, Cumbria was experiencing the effects of Storm Arwen. This resulted in snow and ice affecting the conditions of many of the roads.

Emergency services, including police and North West Ambulance Service reported dangerous and difficult road conditions on the night of the collision. They had to adjust their driving accordingly.

During the initial 999 call to North West Ambulance Service, warnings were passed of the icy conditions of the road at the scene.

Following an investigation by the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, into the circumstances of the collision, it was found that the vehicle was travelling at 53 mph five seconds before the collision. Braking commences three seconds before the collision and the vehicle hit the tree at 33mph.

With all the evidence considered the collision is believed to have resulted as either, or a combination, of the conditions of the road and that Rowland was driving too fast for the conditions, resulting in the loss of control.

Rowland was sentenced to 10 months imprisonment, given a three year five month driving ban and an extended re-test.