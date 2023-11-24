The family of a man who died following a road traffic collision on the A31 near Alton have paid tribute to him

Police were called at 11.21am on Saturday, 28 October to reports of a single vehicle collision involving a black Seat Leon.

The driver, 26-year-old Tom Collins from Eastleigh, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where sadly he died on November 2.

His family have paid the following tribute to him:

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Tom. He was a kind hearted soul who always wore his heart on his sleeve.

“He suffered with ADHD, but he didn’t let that effect his love for life.

“He will be very much missed by his family and friends and by anyone who supported him, in both his social and professional life.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for anyone with information to come forward. Were you driving in the area at the time? Do you have a dash cam fitted to your vehicle? If you have any information to assist, please get in touch with police as soon as possible.

Anyone with information or relevant dash cam footage should call 101 or report online via the police website, quoting reference 44230441281.