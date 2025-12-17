Sex Offender YouTuber Filming Britain’s Streets Sparks Fury

The Man Behind DJE Media Under Police Watch

With over 250,000 YouTube subscribers, Curtis Arnold, 36, promises “independent journalism with a twist.” But the man behind DJE Media is no ordinary content creator – he is a convicted sex offender currently monitored by Thames Valley Police.

Arnold made national headlines in February 2023 after filming the recovery of Nicola Bulley’s body from a river in Lancashire. Since then, he’s raked in cash by filming the “good, bad and ugly” of Britain’s cities, sharing controversial videos online.

Dark Past: Fraud, Voyeurism & Sex Offences

In 2019, Arnold was sentenced at Harrow Crown Court after pleading guilty to 12 counts of fraud, voyeurism, causing someone to engage in sexual activity, and making indecent images of a minor. Posing as a modelling agent, he secretly filmed women without consent—posting images online to sell fitness products.

Initially jailed for 40 months, Arnold’s term was later reduced to 34 months. He was also slapped with a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO) and added to the sex offenders register until 2029.

His legal troubles didn’t end there. Just last November, Arnold received a suspended prison sentence for trespassing on a protected site.

Manchester Leaders Condemn His Provocative Videos

Arnold’s content has drawn fierce criticism, especially in Manchester. Council leader Bev Craig slammed some YouTubers for “exacerbating negative perceptions” with their own agendas. Mayor Andy Burnham called them “agent provocateurs” spreading a twisted image of the city for political reasons.

But Arnold insists he’s doing the public a favour. “If you behave badly in public, expect to be filmed,” he told the Manchester Evening News.

‘I’ll Video Who I Want’ – Controversial & Confrontational

Filming with drones, spy glasses, body cams, and handheld devices, Arnold edits hours of footage into feature-length videos. He recently rebranded from Curtis Media to DJE Media after backlash over his involvement in Nicola Bulley’s case.

His social channels boast massive followers: 251,000 on YouTube, 388,000 on Facebook, and nearly 224,000 on TikTok.

His videos from Manchester’s Piccadilly Gardens label vulnerable people as “crazy” and “feral,” while showcasing scenes involving homeless individuals, drug users, and police arrests. Provocative titles like “MENTALLY INSANE PICCADILLY ZOMBIES” and “MANCHESTER’S FERAL FEEDING FRENZY” stir the pot.

Exploitation or Journalism? Charity and Critics Speak Out

“The people targeted aren’t content – they’re human beings facing trauma, addiction and mental health crises,” said Hendrix Lancaster, cofounder of Manchester charity Coffee4Craig. “Arnold’s videos are exploitation for profit, stripping vulnerable people of dignity and putting them at risk.”

Many viewers call out Arnold for harassing those in desperate situations. In one viral clip, a woman confronted Arnold, telling him, “It’s disgusting what you do.”

Arnold fires back with defiant comments like, “I’ll video who I want, and you’re not going to do f*** all about it.”

Police Take Notice but No Charges Yet

Thames Valley Police are reviewing footage to determine if Arnold breached his SHPO, which restricts his behaviour until 2029. Greater Manchester Police confirmed he has assisted with investigations but is not currently under criminal investigation locally.

Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes warned: “Some people provoke incidents to film and post online for personal gain, complicating policing efforts.”

Future Uncertain as Arnold Hints at Revelations

Arnold has teased an “explanation video” to address his past and claims of system corruption, but it has yet to appear. Meanwhile, critics continue to demand stricter rules protecting vulnerable people from exploitation.