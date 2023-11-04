The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain in parts of the South and South East, adding to the challenges faced by the region in the aftermath of Storm Ciaran

The warning is in effect from 5 am today and will continue until midnight.

Following the disruptive impacts of Storm Ciaran and the ongoing recovery efforts, more rainfall is expected in the area. This additional rain may hamper the attempts by Southern Water to restore water supply to the approximately 18,000 New Forest homes that remain without water due to flooding and the shutdown of a Southern Water processing plant.

A spokesperson for Southern Water expressed concerns about the expected rainfall, stating that it might exacerbate the existing issues on site. As a result, disruptions to the water supply may extend into the weekend. Southern Water has been providing bottled water stations across the New Forest and Southampton area to assist affected residents.

The Met Office has provided the following weather forecast for the day: “Heavy rain will quickly spread northeastwards across all parts this morning. Brighter conditions will follow along with heavy showers, sometimes thundery, especially along southern coasts where it will become windy. Temperatures generally near average, with the highest temperatures expected in London, reaching a maximum of 13°C.”

As a result of the weather warning, travellers should be prepared for potential disruptions, including longer journey times due to spray and flooding on roads. Bus and train services within the city may also be affected. Additionally, some homes and businesses may experience flooding.

Tonight’s forecast indicates that showers or spells of rain, mainly across southern areas, may continue, with local heavy and possibly thundery showers gradually clearing away southeastwards.

Residents and commuters are advised to stay updated with the latest weather forecasts and take necessary precautions during this period of adverse weather conditions.