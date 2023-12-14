The moment an armed man surrenders to Armed Police in Snodland after Five-hour standoff

A tense standoff in Snodland, Kent, lasting over five hours, came to a peaceful conclusion on Thursday evening. The situation began to unfold around 3:00 PM when police received reports of a man brandishing a rifle from the top-floor window of a residential block on Holborough Road.

The man, who had initially sparked a major police response, surrendered to the armed police just after 8:15 PM, bringing the standoff to an end without any injuries after the man was seen with a high powered air rifle being pointed out of the window

Emergency services, including the South East Coast Ambulance Service’s Hazardous Area Response Team, Kent Police Drone Team, and Kent Fire and Rescue Service’s Technical Rescue Team, were deployed to the scene. The area was cordoned off between the junction for the A228 and Willowside as a precautionary measure.

Witnesses reported seeing a significant emergency service presence, with more than 30 workers converging on the area.

The situation escalated amid concerns that the man had hostages, including two young children and a dog. Throughout the standoff, negotiators worked relentlessly to ensure a safe resolution. Their efforts were successful as the man eventually surrendered to the armed officers. The children and the dog were safely rescued, with no injuries reported.

Following the incident, Holborough Road remained closed for some time as investigations began. The incident caused considerable alarm among the local community, but authorities have praised the swift and coordinated response of the emergency services in handling the situation effectively.

A spokesman for Kent Police confirmed the involvement of armed patrols during the incident. “We are currently at the scene of an incident in Holborough Road, Snodland, where a man is reported to be acting in an aggressive and threatening manner towards the officers,” they stated. “The officers attended the residential property at about 2.35 PM to speak to the man about an earlier reported incident.”