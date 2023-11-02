The ongoing campaign to protect businesses in Swale from crime has continued with multiple charges for a suspected shoplifter

Kent Police was notified that on 21 August 2023, a man had attempted to steal Lego worth almost £280 from B&M in Neats Court Retail Park, Queenborough.

Between Thursday 19 October and Sunday 29 October 2023, staff at Sainsbury’s in Avenue of Remembrance, Sittingbourne reported five separate thefts. Bottles of spirits valued at around £1,000 were allegedly taken by a man who left the store without paying.

On Wednesday 1 November, a suspect was arrested in Central Avenue. Benjamin Ferrell, of Murston Road, Sittingbourne was later charged by officers from the Swale Victim Based Crime Team with six counts of theft. The 36-year-old was remanded in custody to appear before Medway Magistrates Court on Thursday 2 November.