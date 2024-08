Milly-Jane Elliott was last seen in the Bligh Way area of the town at around 10.30pm on Tuesday 20 August 2024.

The 14-year-old is described as around 5ft, 2ins tall with brown hair.

She is believed to be wearing black leggings and a black Nike Air Jordan hooded top.

Anyone who has seen her is urged to call 999 quoting 21-0032.