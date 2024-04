Roy Copping was last seen in the village of Etchinghill on the afternoon of Saturday 30 March 2024.

The 80-year-old is described as around 6ft tall with greying dark hair, a grey beard and glasses.

He is believed to be wearing navy blue jogging bottoms and tan-coloured hiking shoes.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 999, quoting reference 01-0868.