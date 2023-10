Molly Christopher was last seen in the Knight Avenue area of the city at around 11.30am on Sunday 8 October 2023.

The 23-year-old is described as around 5ft, 7ins tall, with long brown, curly hair and green eyes.

She is believed to have been wearing a dark sweatshirt, black leggings and white trainers when last seen.

Officers are concerned for her welfare and urge anyone who has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, to call 999 quoting reference 08-0537.