The remains of a man missing from Medway were found in the North Sea, officers have confirmed

Liam Graham, 22, was reported missing on Saturday 22 July 2023, from Lower Stoke. Officers carried out extensive searches to find him over several weeks but were unable to locate him.

On Monday 6 November Kent Police was contacted by the Dutch authorities after the remains of a person were found in the water. On the following day, it was confirmed these remains belonged to Mr Graham.

Detective Inspector Paul Fewtrell said: ‘I have been in touch with the Dutch authorities and they have confirmed that Liam’s remains were found in the North Sea.

‘We are continuing to work with the authorities in Rotterdam, the British Consulate at The Hague and the coroner’s office, to fully understand the circumstances and to make arrangements for repatriation back to the UK. The family is being supported and kept fully updated by specialist officers from Kent Police.’

Liam’s family have released the following statement.

‘Thank you to everyone who has shown us so much support and help throughout the agonising days while Liam was missing. Thank you to everyone who has donated to the GoFundMe page which was set up as a reward for information, but is sadly now being used to bring our Liam home and give him the most beautiful send-off that he deserves.

‘We cannot put into words the utter heartache that as a family we are going through daily, following the devastating news of our Liam’s passing.

‘Liam was the kindest, most caring and loving young man, who was loved very much in return.

‘He was a wonderful son, brother and loving uncle whose memory lives on with us all. We will miss you very much LeeLees.