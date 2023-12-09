the ringleader of a gang who conspired to import millions of pounds worth of cocaine has been convicted

Helios Nanaj, 37 of Smugglers Way in Wandsworth, London was found guilty of conspiring to supply controlled Class A drugs and conspiring to import drugs.

Nanaj was successfully prosecuted following a rigorous investigation by Gloucestershire Constabulary’s Serious and Organised Crime Unit.

This came after the sharing of data provided by Operation Venetic – an international investigation which led to the takedown of Encrochat, an encrypted communications platform used by serious and organised criminals.

The Encrochat devices were meant to be encrypted to protect the messages criminals were sending each other about offending, but law enforcement officials in Europe hacked the service.

In this case, one crucial piece of evidence was the personalised username Nanaj used on his encrypted device.

Adopting the moniker ‘Boboku’, Nanaj advertised his services as a regional wholesale supplier and importer of cocaine.

The name ‘Boboku’, as police were able to prove, was also a nickname he used to affectionately describe his five-year-old son.

Images of his son were also found on his Encrochat device, as well as messages wishing a happy birthday from ‘the Nanaj family’.

After arrest, Nanaj’s Encrochat device, as well as one of his personal phones, were seized and forensically analysed.

Using cell-site analysis, evidence was obtained that was able to prove that both mobile phones would connect to the same cell site closest to his home address in Wandsworth.

After further examination of ANPR cameras, it was proven beyond doubt that the two mobile phones were also connecting to the same cell sites when Nanaj was travelling by car.

On Thursday (7 December) he was found guilty of four counts of conspiracy to supply a controlled Class A drug and conspiracy to contravene S170 of the Customs and Excise Management Act 1979 following a trial at Gloucester Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced on Thursday 14 December.