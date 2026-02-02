Brighton’s Queen’s Road just lost one of its oldest haunts. The Standard pub, famed for its friendly vibe and hearty grub, has closed its doors for good. A staple for locals for years, this watering hole was more than a pub—it was a community cornerstone.

A Century of Cheers Comes to an End

The building that housed The Standard has been part of Brighton’s social scene for over 100 years. Queen’s Road pubs have long served workers, residents, and tourists alike, offering a cosy spot to catch up over drinks and meals. The Standard carried that proud tradition, hosting everything from lively parties to quiet nights in. It wasn’t just a place to drink—it was woven into the fabric of Brighton’s collective memory.

Rising Costs and Changing Habits Close a Chapter

Like many traditional pubs across the UK, The Standard struggled against rising costs, growing competition, and shifts in how people socialise. New bars and eateries popping up around town made it harder for smaller venues to stay afloat. Sadly, The Standard’s closure spotlights a wider trend as historic pubs vanish from Brighton’s streetscape.

Locals Mourn the Loss of Their Community Hub

For regulars, The Standard’s shut down marks the end of an era. “It was more than just a pub,” one local said. “It was where friendships grew, and memories were made.” Birthday parties, weekly catch-ups, and casual drinks all happened here. Its loss leaves a hole in the social life of Queen’s Road.

The future of the building remains unknown, but one thing’s certain: The Standard’s place in Brighton’s heart and history won’t be forgotten anytime soon.