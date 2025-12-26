A slip road onto the M2 in Kent is drowning in filth – but this nightmare could be anywhere in the UK.

The UK’s Motorways Are a Total Cesspit

The entire motorway network is turning into a rubbish dump. Litter is everywhere, making our roads look disgraceful and dangerous.

Billions Budgeted, But No Action Taken

The government spends a staggering £5 BILLION a year on @NationalHways. Yet, despite this huge fund, the problem worsens. It’s clear the motorway bosses couldn’t care less about public opinion or the state of our roads.

A National Scandal That Must Be Exposed

Clean Up Britain slammed the ongoing neglect as “a national scandal that needs exposing.” With filthy slip roads like this on the M2, the crisis can no longer be ignored.