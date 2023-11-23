The village of Sundridge in Kent has been plunged into traffic chaos following a burst water main on the A25 Main Road, exacerbating the disruption already caused by ongoing gas main works

Updated Report

This is the fifth time the water main has burst, leading to significant complications for both drivers and local residents.

The A25 Main Road is closed in both directions between New Road and B2211 Chevening Road. Thames Water engineers are working on the scene after the main, measuring seven inches in diameter, burst in the early hours, sending water flooding down the street. The complex nature of the burst means that the repair work is expected to take some time, causing further inconvenience to the already beleaguered village.

Adding to the villagers’ woes, gas main works are taking place just 50 yards up from the site of the water main burst. Both sets of utility works have necessitated the installation of two sets of four-way traffic signals by the respective utility companies, leading to severe traffic congestion and delays.

Residents and commuters are facing a challenging situation as they navigate the extensive road closures and traffic management systems put in place. The dual utility works have effectively brought the village to a standstill, impacting daily life and local businesses.

traffic chaos in sunridridge

The recurrent issue with the water main has raised concerns among the community about the infrastructure’s reliability and the need for a more permanent solution to prevent future disruptions. Local authorities and the utility companies involved are under pressure to address these concerns and ensure the swift resolution of the current problems.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid the affected area. Local residents are also being updated on the progress of the repair works and the expected timeline for the restoration of normalcy.

The situation in Sundridge is a stark reminder of the challenges posed by infrastructure maintenance and the need for coordinated efforts to minimize disruption during essential utility works. As the village copes with these concurrent issues, the focus remains on the speedy resolution of the water and gas main repairs.