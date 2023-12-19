SUBSCRIBE
Theft from new housing development in Faversham

Images have been issued by officers investigating the theft of plant equipment from a housing development site in Faversham.

The John Deere tractor and a Harley power rake were reported to have been stolen from a secure compound off Brogdale Road.

It is believed the thefts happened overnight, between Friday 8 and Saturday 9 December 2023, and the vehicles were taken along Brogdale Road, through a bridal path and towards Vicarage Lane.

The investigation is being led by Kent Police’s Rural Task Force and anyone with information should call 01795 419119, quoting reference 46/218859/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, or by using the online form on their website.

