Former Prime Minister Theresa May has announced her decision to step down as a Member of Parliament at the next general election, marking the end of a distinguished 27-year-long political career.

The 67-year-old, who served as the leader of the Conservative Party from 2016 to 2019 and as Home Secretary from 2010 to 2016, revealed her intentions to focus on championing causes close to her heart, including the fight against modern slavery.

In a statement to the Maidenhead Advertiser on Friday (March 8), Mrs May expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to represent Maidenhead and pledged to continue serving her constituents until the forthcoming election, expected later this year.

Reflecting on her tenure as Prime Minister, Mrs May acknowledged the challenges she faced, particularly in navigating the complexities of Brexit. Despite her efforts, she was unable to secure parliamentary approval for her Brexit deal, ultimately leading to her resignation in 2019.

Throughout her career, Mrs May held various shadow positions and ministerial roles, demonstrating her commitment to public service and dedication to advancing key policy areas, including education, transport, and gender equality.

Beyond her political endeavours, Mrs May’s professional background includes roles at the Bank of England and the Association for Payment Clearing Services, where she contributed her expertise to matters of international affairs and financial regulation.

As she prepares to transition from parliamentary duties, Mrs May expressed her gratitude to her constituents and reaffirmed her commitment to supporting her successor and the Conservative Party in securing victory in Maidenhead and beyond.

Her decision to retire from Parliament marks the end of an era in British politics, but Mrs May’s legacy as a principled leader and advocate for meaningful change will endure for years to come.