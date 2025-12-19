Thieves Target Didcot Co-op in Bold Tobacco Robberies

Thames Valley Police are hunting three suspects linked to a series of brazen robberies at a Didcot Co-op store.

Staff Threatened During String of Thefts

Since Wednesday, 29 November 2025, three incidents have been reported where men stormed the Co-op on Mersey Way, stole tobacco, and threatened staff – even pushing employees in the process. The latest robbery unfolded at around 7pm on Sunday, 14 December 2025.

Police Appeal for Witnesses and Info

Detective Constable Elena Ticanet from Thames Valley Police’s Priority Crime Team urged anyone who witnessed Sunday’s incident or recognises the suspects to come forward.