Thieves Target Didcot Co-op in Bold Tobacco Robberies

Thames Valley Police are hunting three suspects linked to a series of brazen robberies at a Didcot Co-op store.
Staff Threatened During String of Thefts
Since Wednesday, 29 November 2025, three incidents have been reported where men stormed the Co-op on Mersey Way, stole tobacco, and threatened staff – even pushing employees in the process. The latest robbery unfolded at around 7pm on Sunday, 14 December 2025.
Police Appeal for Witnesses and Info
Detective Constable Elena Ticanet from Thames Valley Police’s Priority Crime Team urged anyone who witnessed Sunday’s incident or recognises the suspects to come forward.
“We believe several customers inside the store at the time helped staff. We want to hear from anyone who has information, no matter how small,” she said.
“If you saw what happened or recognise the people pictured, please call 101 or report online quoting reference number 43250634969.”
“You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 if you prefer not to speak directly to the police.”