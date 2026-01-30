Watch Live

CRAFTY CON Thieves Target Woman at St. Pancras in £8,000 Heist!

  Updated: 03:20
  30 January 2026

 

Crafty Con at Busy London Station

British Transport Police (BTP) are hunting two shifty suspects caught on CCTV after a brazen robbery at St. Pancras International. The incident unfolded at around 9.45am on Saturday 27 December 2025.

A man approached a woman, claiming she had paint on her coat. He then “helped” clean it off, distracting her just long enough for an accomplice to swipe her suitcase and handbag worth over £8,000.

Police Appeal for Public Help

BTP believe the men shown in the released CCTV images could hold the key to cracking the case. They’re urging anyone who recognises the suspects to step forward.

  • Text: 61016
  • Call: 0800 40 50 40

Quote reference: 83 of 27 December.

Spot Them? Speak Out!

This high-value theft shows how criminals use distraction to strike in broad daylight. BTP’s swift action and public vigilance could bring these culprits to justice.

