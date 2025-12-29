Third Teen Arrested After Stabbing Chaos at Swindon’s Freshbrook Village Centre

Wiltshire Police have swooped again, arresting a third teenager after violence erupted at Freshbrook Village Centre last night, leaving a man stabbed.

Violent Spree at Freshbrook

At around 9.20pm on 28 December, officers rushed to reports of a stabbing at the busy Freshbrook Village Centre. Once police arrived, those involved scattered, sparking a tense manhunt.

Victim Seriously Injured

A man in his 20s was discovered with a deep cut to his arm and was swiftly taken to hospital for urgent treatment. His condition hasn’t been revealed.

Three Teenagers in Custody

A 17-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of affray – the third suspect after an earlier 17-year-old and a 16-year-old were also held for questioning.

All remain in custody as police continue their investigation.

Police Appeal for Witnesses

Wiltshire Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Report details can be shared via 101 or the Wiltshire Police crime reporting page. Alternatively, tip-offs can be made anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.