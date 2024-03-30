Thousands Expected to Join National Bike Ride in Memory of Dave Myers

Plans for a national bike ride in honour of beloved TV chef Dave Myers, also known as one-half of the Hairy Bikers, have garnered a “phenomenal” response from enthusiasts across the country.

Scheduled for June 8, the event will see thousands of motorbike riders journey from London to Barrow to celebrate Myers’ life and legacy.

Organizer Woody, entrusted with spearheading the initiative by Myers’ wife Liliana and fellow Hairy Biker Si King, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received. He emphasized the need for patience as logistical details are finalized to accommodate the remarkable turnout.

“The outpouring of affection and love for Dave, Si, and Lily has been absolutely amazing,” Woody remarked, acknowledging the tremendous response from participants.

While specific arrangements, including the starting location, are pending verification of participant numbers, Woody assured that safety remains the top priority. Plans for the ride’s route and designated stops are underway, with a focus on accommodating both riders and supporters keen to pay tribute to Myers.

“We just need people to be patient with us now – the numbers are phenomenal and, as much as we did expect this, it has blown us all away,” Woody emphasized.

As preparations intensified, Woody encouraged riders to register their interest on the Facebook group’s events tab to assist organizers in estimating participation levels accurately.

Reflecting on the collaborative efforts between organizers and local communities in Barrow, Woody expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received, noting the enthusiasm from venues and residents keen to contribute to the event’s success.

“The team that are involved in Barrow are creating what can only be described as something that’s going to be amazing,” Woody said.

With anticipation building for the commemorative ride, Woody envisioned a lasting impact on participants, suggesting that “having a Dave day” would become synonymous with experiencing moments of joy and camaraderie during the event.

The national bike ride promises to be a fitting tribute to Myers, celebrating his enduring legacy and the profound impact he had on fans across the country.