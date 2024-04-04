UK News in Pictures

Police Appeal for Witnesses Following Serious Incident in Feering

Thousands Gear Up for London Marathon 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

BBC’s Andrew Scott Leads Star-Studded Cast in Netflix’s “Ripley”

Millions of Workers Set to Receive Pay Rise as National Living Wage Increases

Animal Rescue Worker Convicted of Fraudulent Use of £190,000 in Public Donations

Thousands Gear Up for London Marathon 2024: Here’s What You Need to Know

In just a matter of weeks, the streets of London will once again be teeming with eager runners, as they lace up their shoes and prepare to tackle one of the world’s most renowned marathons – the London Marathon.

Months of Preparation:
For many participants, the London Marathon is the culmination of months of dedicated training and preparation. As they gear up to cover the gruelling 26-mile distance, runners are not only striving to achieve personal milestones but also raising thousands of pounds for various charitable causes.

Return to April Slot:
After the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, last year saw the London Marathon reverting to its traditional April slot. The event had been temporarily rescheduled to October during the height of the pandemic, with participants facing autumnal weather conditions instead of the usual springtime atmosphere.

Countdown Begins:
With the marathon now back on track for April, excitement is building as runners and supporters eagerly anticipate the upcoming event.

Key Details:

  • Date: The London Marathon 2024 is set to take place on Sunday, April 21.
  • Route: Participants will traverse a scenic route that encompasses some of London’s most iconic landmarks, including Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge, and Canary Wharf.
  • Start Time: The marathon is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 am and will unfold throughout the day, showcasing the city’s vibrancy and energy.

Opportunities to Participate:
While the ballot for official marathon places has closed, there are still avenues for those eager to take part. Individuals can secure a spot through a charity place or opt for the virtual London Marathon, ensuring that the spirit of the event extends beyond the streets of London.

As the countdown to the London Marathon 2024 begins, anticipation is palpable, with participants and spectators alike gearing up for an exhilarating display of athleticism, determination, and community spirit.

