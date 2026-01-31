Staffordshire Police have cracked down hard on counterfeit tobacco and vape products in Uttoxeter. The haul? Thousands of illegal items worth nearly £14,000.

Winter of Action Takedown

The raid was part of the nationwide Winter of Action campaign targeting crime hotspots. Officers from East Staffordshire teamed up with Trading Standards to swoop on a local shop last December.

Police caught staff trying to ditch fake tobacco by chucking it onto a nearby roof. But that wasn’t all – a secret delivery system at the back of the premises was discovered, apparently used to smuggle illegal goods from an upstairs storeroom straight into the shop floor.

Massive Seizure of Counterfeit Goods

6,360 suspected counterfeit cigarettes

3.6kg of hand rolling tobacco

1,666 illegal vape products

The street value of these dodgy goods is estimated to be just under £14,000.

Crackdown to Continue

Staffordshire Police and Trading Standards promised to keep fighting the sale of fake tobacco and vaping gear. These illegal products pose serious health risks and harm lawful businesses.

“We won’t let those selling counterfeit goods get away,” a police spokesperson said. “This operation sends a clear message that we’re on their trail.”