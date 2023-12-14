Three Additional Charges in Levi Kent Murder Investigation in Gosport

In a significant development in the murder investigation of 22-year-old Levi Kent in Gosport, three more individuals have been charged. The Hampshire Constabulary was called to Keyes Road in Bridgemary at 2:32 am on Friday, November 24, following reports of Levi Kent being seriously assaulted. Kent tragically succumbed to his injuries.

The latest charges in connection with this case are as follows:

Peter West, aged 42, from Fisgard Road in Gosport, has been charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

Liam Savage, aged 37, from Trinity Green in Gosport, faces two counts of assisting an offender.

Mark Phillips, aged 56, of Gilbert Close in Gosport, is charged with perverting the course of justice, specifically accused of providing a false statement to the police.

These individuals have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, December 13.

Prior to these developments, four other individuals had been charged in relation to this investigation. They are due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on January 10, 2024. The charged individuals are:

Tommy West, aged 18, from Fisgard Road in Gosport, charged with murder, robbery, and possession of a bladed article.

Aiden West, aged 24, from Tudor Close in Gosport, facing charges of murder, robbery, and possession of a bladed article.

Sarah Flynn, aged 35, from James Close in Gosport, charged with assisting an offender.

Joanne West, aged 45, of no fixed abode, charged with two counts of assisting an offender.

The investigation into Levi Kent’s death has been extensive, with Hampshire Constabulary conducting thorough inquiries and following multiple leads. The community has been shaken by this tragic incident, and the police are continuing to appeal for any information that could assist in their ongoing investigation.