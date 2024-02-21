Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a tragic collision that occurred earlier today on the M27 westbound carriageway.

The incident, which occurred shortly after 12:30 pm at junction five, was reported as a serious multi-vehicle collision involving a Mercedes lorry, Nissan Juke, and Volkswagen Polo.

Tragically, the driver of the Mercedes lorry, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. His family has been notified, and they are currently receiving support from specially trained officers during this difficult time.

A woman who was in the Nissan Juke sustained minor injuries. However, several hours after the initial collision, the lorry involved caught fire, resulting in further complications as a gantry was damaged.

Officers from Hampshire Police remain at the scene, and as a result of the incident, the westbound carriageway between junctions nine and five will be closed overnight. The closure is necessary for investigative purposes, and we extend our apologies for any inconvenience this may cause to motorists. We will provide updates as soon as we have further details on the circumstances surrounding the collision.

In connection with the incident, three individuals have been arrested. A 32-year-old man, a 37-year-old man, and a 40-year-old woman, all of no fixed abode, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. They are currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital.

As investigations into the collision continue, Hampshire Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured relevant dashcam footage to come forward and assist with the investigation. Were you in the area at the time of the collision? Did you witness anything that could aid our investigation? Do you possess dashcam footage that may be of relevance?

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hampshire Police by calling 101 and quoting reference number 44240076451. Alternatively, individuals can provide information online via the Hampshire Police website at https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.