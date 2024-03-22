In a swift response to a reported assault, Kent Police have arrested three men in connection with an incident involving a metal pole attack in Paddock Wood.

The authorities were alerted to the disturbance shortly before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, near Old Kent Road. According to initial reports, the victim, who was acquainted with the assailants, had been assaulted by three men following an argument the previous evening.

The victim sustained severe injuries, including a black eye, cuts, bruising, and swelling to his head and face, necessitating medical attention at a local hospital.

Following an intensive investigation, two men in their 30s from Tonbridge, along with a 32-year-old from Etchingham, East Sussex, were apprehended on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Subsequently, the suspects have been released on bail pending further inquiries. They are scheduled to appear before authorities again on June 18.

Kent Police have urged anyone with information regarding the incident to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.