Watch Live

BLOOD BATH Three Bloody Days Shake London: Stabbings, Shooting, and Knife Fight

  • Updated: 11:17
  • , 21 December 2025
Three Bloody Days Shake London: Stabbings, Shooting, and Knife Fight

 

Two Killers Still on the Loose

London has been rocked by a violent three-day spree with two fatal attacks and a dramatic knife fight between Wednesday and Friday (December 17-19). A man was stabbed to death in Maida Vale, while another was shot dead in Stonebridge.

Knife Fight Erupts at Colliers Wood Tube

Police and paramedics rushed to Colliers Wood Underground Station on Wednesday morning after reports of a knife fight involving three young men. A man in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of carrying an offensive weapon and taken to hospital with a head injury.

 

Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed to Death in Maida Vale
Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed to Death in Maida Vale

The details remain sketchy, but authorities acted swiftly to curb the violent outbreak.

Maida Vale Stabbing: Man Dies at Scene

Tragedy struck West London on Friday night when a 40-year-old man was stabbed to death at Tollgate House, Tollgate Gardens, Maida Vale. He was pronounced dead at around 9:40 pm. Forensic teams combed the area, but police have yet to make any arrests.

Stonebridge Shooting: Man Killed, Gunman at Large

On Friday night, police responded to reports of a shooting on West End Close, Stonebridge. Officers found a man shot dead at the scene. Despite their efforts, he died instantly. No arrests have been made, and the killer remains at large.

 

 

London Violence Stats Show Mixed Picture

The Met insists the two killings are unrelated. Interestingly, the London Violence Reduction Unit reports a silver lining: under-25 killings are down by more than 50% compared to last year. Knife crime has dropped 7%, with 9,000 fewer violent injury crimes overall in the past 12 months.

“The latest figures show robbery, theft, residential burglary and knife crime are down in London, but there’s still a long way to go before I’m satisfied,” said the Mayor of London. “Backed with record funding from City Hall, the Met is putting high-visibility policing at the heart of fighting crime.”

What’s Next?

As London grapples with this recent surge in bloodshed, police continue their investigations. The public is urged to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity, especially with two killers still at large.

 

Recommended for you

Prince George Follows in Diana’s Footsteps with Touching Homeless Shelter Visit
Prince George Follows in Diana’s Footsteps with Touching Homeless Shelter Visit
Senior Hamas Figure Runs Pro-Palestine Rallies in London
Senior Hamas Figure Runs Pro-Palestine Rallies in London
Man Jailed for Brutal Aldershot Attack on Partner
PUNCHED IN THE FACE Man Jailed for Brutal Aldershot Attack on Partner
Woman Charged After Angry Protest at HMP Bronzefield
ANGRY PROTEST Woman Charged After Angry Protest at HMP Bronzefield

Must READ

Man Seriously Injured in Van Crash Near Tesco on Leybourne Way, Larkfield
LIFE CHANGING Elderly Man Critically Injured in Larkfield Crash
Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Man Last Seen in Swale
BRING HIM HOME Urgent Appeal to Find Missing Man Last Seen in Swale
Trump Watches as Europe & Africa Take the Lead
COVERUP CLAIMED Trump Photos Vanish from Epstein Files – Dems Cry ‘White House Cover-Up’
M20 to Shut Overnight as Operation Brock Finally Removed Between Maidstone and Ashford
MP BLUNDER Sojan Joseph Wrongly Blames Kent Council for Operation Brock
Victim Named in Brent Shooting Horror
GUNNED DOWN Victim Named in Brent Shooting Horror
Three Bloody Days Shake London: Stabbings, Shooting, and Knife Fight
BLOOD BATH Three Bloody Days Shake London: Stabbings, Shooting, and Knife Fight
Man Seriously Injured in Van Crash Near Tesco on Leybourne Way, Larkfield
Man Seriously Injured in Van Crash Near Tesco on Leybourne Way, Larkfield
Brutal Attack on Cop in Shropshire Ends with Jail
OFFICER UNDER ATTACK Brutal Attack on Cop in Shropshire Ends with Jail
Massive Fire Tears Through Methil Harbour as Lorries Go Up in Flames
MAJOR BLAZE Massive Fire Tears Through Methil Harbour as Lorries Go Up in Flames
Police hunt teens after brutal unprovoked attack outside Drake Circus in Plymouth
ASSULT SHOCKER Police hunt teens after brutal unprovoked attack outside Drake Circus in Plymouth

More For You

Tragic Teen Daisy House Dies After Incident on Loughton Tube Tracks
LOST PRINCESS Tragic Teen Daisy House Dies After Incident on Loughton Tube Tracks
Met Police Sergeant Sacked for Sexual Assault
BAD APPLE Met Police Sergeant Sacked for Sexual Assault
Woman Assaulted at Nottingham Bus Stop – Police Urgent Search Underway
MANHUNT Woman Assaulted at Nottingham Bus Stop – Police Urgent Search Underway
Urgent: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Rainham
FIND HER Urgent: Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen in Rainham

More From UK News in Pictures

West Midlands Police Continue Attempted Murder Investigation in Birmingham
BRUTAL STABBING Murder Probe Launched After Brutal Birmingham Stabbing
Nottinghamshire Predator Jailed for Sexually Abusing Three Girls
PREDATORY OFFENDER Nottinghamshire Predator Jailed for Sexually Abusing Three Girls
Bone-Chilling Blast to Blanket Large UK Swathe from January 3
DEEP FREEZE Bone-Chilling Blast to Blanket Large UK Swathe from January 3
Hunt on for Missing Teen Donna-Marie
SEARCH FOR DONNA Hunt on for Missing Teen Donna-Marie
Hastings Hotel Set to Bounce Back as Asylum Housing Role Ends
SEASIDE STAY Hastings Hotel Set to Bounce Back as Asylum Housing Role Ends
Cops Hunt Man Who Attacked Woman at West Hampstead Train Station
STATION ATTACK Cops Hunt Man Who Attacked Woman at West Hampstead Train Station
Teen dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into Bradford garden in early hours horror smash
FATAL CRASH Teen dies after Ford Fiesta crashes into Bradford garden in early hours horror smash
Daylight Theft Shocks Children’s Hospice Staff: Beloved Statue Stolen
HEARTLESS Daylight Theft Shocks Children’s Hospice Staff: Beloved Statue Stolen
Historic Worth Churchyard Hit by Grave Theft Spree
STRING OF THEFTS Historic Worth Churchyard Hit by Grave Theft Spree
TRIO ARRESTED Shots Fired at Hospital Car Park as Three Detained, Police Confirm
Woman Vanishes Without a Trace in Bath
STILL MISSING Woman Vanishes Without a Trace in Bath
Ex-Soldier Jailed for Raping Woman in Nuneaton
HORRIFIC ATTACK Ex-Soldier Jailed for Raping Woman in Nuneaton
Kylie Minogue Snatches 2025 UK Christmas No.1 with Festive Smash ‘XMAS’
FESTIVE SMASH Kylie Minogue Snatches 2025 UK Christmas No.1 with Festive Smash ‘XMAS’
Teen Charged Over Firework Chaos in Birmingham City Centre
TEEN CHARGED Teen Charged Over Firework Chaos in Birmingham City Centre
Man Charged with Multiple Sexual Offences in Buckinghamshire
SEX CHARGES Man Charged with Multiple Sexual Offences in Buckinghamshire
A228 Pembury North Bypass SHUT Both Ways After Serious Motorbike Crash
LIFE CHANGING A228 Pembury North Bypass SHUT Both Ways After Serious Motorbike Crash

More From UKNIP

FIRST PICTURES Murder Probe Underway After Man Stabbed to Death in Maida Vale
RAPE PROBE Police Shut Down Crown Quay Lane After Rape Report in Sittingbourne
ROAD BEEN CLOSED BY POLICE HGV Driver Falls Ill on A20 Near Dover – Major Delays Expected near Capel Le Ferne 
Central African Republic ahead of the December elections: Touadéra turns peace agreements into electoral capital
Central African Republic ahead of the December elections: Touadéra turns peace agreements into electoral capital