Three Brits Nabbed Over Bali Cocaine Bust Set for Deportation

  • Updated: 06:04
  • , 30 December 2025
Three British nationals caught smuggling cocaine in Bali face swift deportation after dodging lengthy jail sentences under Indonesia’s tough drug laws.

Cocaine Haul Worth £300,000 Seized at Bali Airport

Lisa Stocker, 39, from East Sussex, her partner Jon Collyer, also 39, and 31-year-old Phineas Float were arrested when nearly a kilo of cocaine was found hidden in sachets of powdered dessert in their luggage at Bali’s international airport in February.

Court Shows Leniency After Guilty Pleas and Cooperation

The trio admitted drug trafficking charges at Denpasar Central Court. Judges handed down just a one-year prison sentence, factoring in their time already served and cooperation with authorities.

Now, the three Brits are expected to be swiftly kicked out of Indonesia and sent home. The case highlights Indonesia’s harsh stance on drugs but shows some mercy for cooperation.

